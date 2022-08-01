Groom's varmala surprise for bride at their wedding stuns netizens. See pic

From the groom touching the bride's feet to the couple signing a wedding contract with pizza and saree conditions, the Internet is filled with unusual wedding-related stories. And a groom surprising his bride with a varmala is the latest inclusion to that list. The wedding-day instance has gone viral online and has stunned the netizens.

It was the wedding day of Krishna Varshney, Google Ads Senior Manager at Regalix, and Faguni Khanna, Group Operation Manager at Amazon. While everything was in place, the groom pretended to have lost 'varmala' just before the ceremony. And to everyone's surprise, he saved the day by ordering it from Amazon.

"I gave a surprise to my Amazonian wife Faguni Khanna by creating an act of Varmala getting lost, and then I ordered it from Amazon," wrote Krishna Varshney on LinkedIn while sharing a photo from the nuptials. The image shows a man wearing Amazon T-shirt delivering Varmala in an Amazon box to the couple on the stage.

"Just doing a brand Integration with love for my love," he added in his LinkedIn post.

Take a look at the viral LinkedIn post below:

The LinkedIn post has raked up nearly 6,000 reactions in three days. The post has also received tons of responses from people.

"Quite cool and interesting gesture, Krishna Varshney! Hope your wife, Faguni Khanna and Amazon both liked the idea- it sometimes just takes one little extra thought to make your special ones feel special! All the best for the new phase both of you!" wrote a LinkedIn user.

"This is so cool," posted another with a smiling emoticon. "Omg. I could really find it on Amazon. It has literary everything," commented a third individual with a screenshot. "I see a beautiful and a positive impact when Amazon and Google marry each other. God bless you both," expressed a fourth.

