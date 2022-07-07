Group of friends dance in baraat after asking groom for permission. Watch

Weddings are an occasion when people love to let their hair down and dance their heart out. During a baraat in India, mostly the groom’s family and friends dance a lot before entering the wedding venue. In one such video posted on Instagram, some friends gatecrashed a wedding to dance, however, they did so after asking the groom for permission. Their dance during the baraat is delightful to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account iam._.ayushroy on June 23 and it has received more than 1.3 million views so far, making it viral. A group of friends saw a baraat on the road in which not a lot of people were dancing, says a text insert on the video in Hindi. So, they asked the groom, sitting on a horse carriage if they can dance. The groom tells them that they can quite sweetly. So, the group of friends started dancing in the baraat on dhol beats. Their performance is delightful to watch as they danced without any inhibitions. “Fir milenge chalte chalte,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.82 lakh likes. Netizens praised the dance and also appreciated the gentle nature of the groom.

“The groom was very gentle,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “Groom and these kids are also decent and well behaved. Rare qualities,” wrote a user in reply to his comment. “You’re invited in my marriage, aise nachne zarur ana,” said another individual. “Need this type of confidence in life,” posted yet another.