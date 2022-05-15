Group of kids perform Parteek Kuhad’s song in Ladakh. Watch soothing video

There are some things that you encounter on a trip that leave a lasting impression. Like this video posted by a travel blogger and content creator that shows a group of children performing Parteek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari’s song Dil Beparvah. The video of the children performing the song in the backdrop of mountains will surely make you smile and uplift your mood. The video even got a reaction from Parteek Kuhad.

The video was posted by Sneha Desai on her Instagram account one day ago and it has got more than 81,000 views. “These munchkins stole my heart,” says the text on the video. The woman spotted the children while she was on a trip in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley. The group of children with ukuleles in their hands are seen performing the song soulfully and it’s wonderful to watch. The place also looks mesmerising in the video.

“How how how are they sooo soo good.Highlight of my Nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got over 2,000 likes and prompted users to post several comments.

Parteek Kuhad posted a heart emoji on the video. “This is so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “This one deserves 1 million views,” wrote another user. “Heartwarming indeed,” said a third. “Wow! I’m getting goosebumps listening to this in a city... I can’t even imagine what an experience would this have been in Nubra!” says yet another comment.

The song Dil Beparvah came out five years ago.

What are your thoughts about this soulful song performed by the kids?