Gujarat eatery's 'baby' dosa might be too much to digest. Watch

When it comes to dosa, it is a favourite for many people. This leads to the fact that there are never-ending innovations involving this dish. This video that was posted on Instagram by a food blogger from Ahmedabad, shows one such experiment with dosa that did not go down well with most netizens.

The video was shot at an eatery named Khau Gali Dosa in Mehsana, Gujarat. The video opens to show the making of a paper dosa without any masala filling inside of it. The man who is seen preparing this dosa, first spreads the batter on the tawa and then proceeds to cut some shapes into it. He can be seen making two eyes, a nose and a mouth on this dosa batter as it keeps getting cooked to a crisp.

By the end of the video, he places this dosa onto a plate and holds it in a way that it looks like a face. The caption that accompanies the video of this unique kind of dosa reads, “Children Special Dosa. Bacho ke liye special banvaya ye paper dosa, dikhao apne bacho ko aur unka reaction hame batao.” [This paper dosa is made especially for children. Show them this video and tell us your reactions.]

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 11. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 55,500 likes. It has also received varied comments from netizens who simply could not digest how different this dosa looks.

A funny comment from an Instagram user reads, “Koi Mil Gaya ka Jadu hai yeh toh.” [Looks like Jadu the alien from Koi Mil Gaya] Another individual observed that this dosa ended up looking like a beauty product and commented, “Sheet mask.” “Halloween dosa,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this unique ‘baby’ dosa?

