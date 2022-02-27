Guru Randhawa shares video of street vendor’s food stall set up on cycle

Food bloggers are known to share stories of street vendors and others who have overcome adversity to start something new but this time Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has also shared one such video which will make you emotional. In a video shared on Instagram today, Guru Randhawa has also posted a heartfelt caption along with it and even singer Sharry Maan has reacted to it.

In the video, a man is seen wiping his tears and then smiling as he shows his food thali consisting of roti, rajma, rice and other things. He has set up his food stall on the back of his cycle. “ ₹40 ki cycle wali thaali,” says the text on the video.

“Hardwork to put food on the table for family.

God bless everyone Indian,” Guru Randhawa wrote as caption for the video. Uploaded just two hours ago, the video has already got more than four lakh views and over thousand comments.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with heart and clapping emojis. Singer Sharry Maan termed it “awesome”. “This food is better than 5 star hotel as it makes someone smile,” commented an Instagram user. “Excellent, this is the actual hard work a man can do,” posted another. “Everyone should give preference to these people rather than five stars,” commented another.

The man appearing in the video has been identified as Manoj and his food stall is located in Nehru Place.

Watch his video posted by a food blogger on YouTube below:

What are your thoughts about this video?