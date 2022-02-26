Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hardik Pandya and son Agastya’s love-filled moments that’ll make you go aww

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share sweet images and videos with son Agastya.
The image shows Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 05:29 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Hardik Pandya often takes to his Instagram page to share posts about his son Agastya. The posts capture super sweet interactions between the cricketer and his son. Just like this latest post that he shared to show how the little one shares his dad’s love for car.

“The forever love for the cars continues,” he wrote while sharing a picture. The adorable image shows the ace player standing in front of his car. Just beside him, Agastya is also seen sitting in his yellow-coloured toy car.

The post has been shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than one million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Sagarika Ghatge Khan too hearted the post.

Take a look at the post:

Mom Natasa Stankovic shared a comment while reacting to the picture. She did so with help of a heart emoticon. She, however, is not the only one who expressed their reactions with that particular emoji, a few others posted it too. Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, Hardik Pandya’s brother and Agastya’s uncle Krunal Pandya’s wife, also shared the same emoticon. And, renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani too reacted with a heart emoji. Ishan Kishan too posted a reaction and wrote, “Picture perfect.” An Instagram user wrote, “How sweet.”

This is, however, not the only image of the duo that will win you over. Here are some other posts of the father and son that may leave you happy.

Here’s another video that may leave you smiling. He shared the video with the caption, “Coolest water baby. ”

And, look at this little one who is every bit as fashionable as his dad:

What are your thoughts on the beautiful pictures and video?

