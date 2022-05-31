Hardik Pandya posts video of fans celebrating GT IPL 2022 win. Clip goes viral

Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans became the champions of IPL 2022 after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final on May 29. Since their win, various social media platforms have been flooded with posts about the win. Amid them, a post by Pandya has also won over fans. He shared an incredible video showing people celebrating the win of the franchise.

“This one’s ours, Gujarat,” he wrote. He also tagged the official Instagram page of the team. The video opens to show the cricketer recording a video of people celebrating the win with full gusto.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

Comedian Sunil Grover reacted to the post with clapping emoticons. Cricketer Yudhvir Singh Charak also shared a reaction. He reacted by posting heart emoticons. There were several others too who used the same emoticon to react to the video. Many used the fire emoji to showcase their reactions.

IPL 2022 final was played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the winner’s trophy.

What are your thoughts on the video?