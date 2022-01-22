Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka’s tweet on chai and biscuit is hilarious relatable. Seen it yet?
trending

Harsh Goenka’s tweet on chai and biscuit is hilarious relatable. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka's tweet on chai and biscuit has now left many chuckling.
Harsh Goenka's post besides chai also mentions about two famous biscuit brands. (representational image). (Unsplash)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:36 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Harsh Goenka is a regular user of Twitter. Every now and then he posts various shares that often create a buzz. Case in point, his latest share about tea and biscuit. There is a chance that the relatable tweet will also leave you chuckling.

“Mai ne Swami Harshanand se poocha “Aapko in dino kya major problem sata raha hai?” Swami Harshanand ne jawaab diya “Yeh ‘Marie Gold’ aur ‘Parle-G’ dono biscuits bahut irritate kar rahe hain. Ek cup mein jaata nahi aur dusara cup se aata nhi. [I asked Swami Harshanand what is the most pressing problem for you at the moment. He replied ‘Marie Gold’ and ‘Parle-G’ both irritate me. One doesn’t fit while dunking in the cup and another doesn’t come out after doing so],” he tweeted. The business tycoon also posted an image to support his share.

Take a look at the share:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being posted, has gathered nearly 1,800 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sir May I ask you one question. Inspite of belonging to one of the largest conglomerates of India, how do you manage to stay grounded with the happenings in the life of a common man!!!!! Incredible,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, the business tycoon replied with folded hand emoticon.

“Rusk works the best for dipping in tea,” shared another. “The art is in dunking Parle G just enough that it doesn’t fall in the cup,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Harsh Goenka?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh goenka
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP