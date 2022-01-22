Harsh Goenka’s tweet on chai and biscuit is hilarious relatable. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka is a regular user of Twitter. Every now and then he posts various shares that often create a buzz. Case in point, his latest share about tea and biscuit. There is a chance that the relatable tweet will also leave you chuckling.

“Mai ne Swami Harshanand se poocha “Aapko in dino kya major problem sata raha hai?” Swami Harshanand ne jawaab diya “Yeh ‘Marie Gold’ aur ‘Parle-G’ dono biscuits bahut irritate kar rahe hain. Ek cup mein jaata nahi aur dusara cup se aata nhi. [I asked Swami Harshanand what is the most pressing problem for you at the moment. He replied ‘Marie Gold’ and ‘Parle-G’ both irritate me. One doesn’t fit while dunking in the cup and another doesn’t come out after doing so],” he tweeted. The business tycoon also posted an image to support his share.

Take a look at the share:

Swami Harshanand ne jawaab diya “Yeh ‘Marie Gold’ aur ‘Parle-G’ dono biscuits bahut irritate kar rahe hain. Ek cup mein jaata nahi aur dusara cup se aata nhi.”😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ZTJ3jEwUmS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 21, 2022

The post, since being posted, has gathered nearly 1,800 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sir May I ask you one question. Inspite of belonging to one of the largest conglomerates of India, how do you manage to stay grounded with the happenings in the life of a common man!!!!! Incredible,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, the business tycoon replied with folded hand emoticon.

“Rusk works the best for dipping in tea,” shared another. “The art is in dunking Parle G just enough that it doesn’t fall in the cup,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Harsh Goenka?

