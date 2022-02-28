‘Harsh, life-altering impact of conflict’: Anand Mahindra posts old Ukrainian army recruitment ad, video goes viral

Amid the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, many are taking to social media to raise their voice against the war. People are also sharing posts related to the ongoing crisis that are inspiring or emotional or both. Just like this share by industrialist Anand Mahindra. He posted an old Ukrainian army recruitment advertisement along with a heartfelt caption.

“This video was apparently made by them in 2014. It will always stand the rest of time. The harsh, life-altering impact of conflict is unchanging,” he tweeted while re-sharing the video that was originally posted by another Twitter user.

The video opens to show a man in army uniform saying “I am a father. ” The clip then goes on to show how people from different professions and backgrounds have joined the army. The video ends with a very hard hitting line that says “None of us are born for war, but we are all here to protect our freedom. ”

Take a look at the post:

This video was apparently made by them in 2014. It will always stand the rest of time. The harsh, life-altering impact of conflict is unchanging… pic.twitter.com/U2yCkxMbGB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2022

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered several views. Till now, the clip has gone viral with over three million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“A Ukrainian army recruitment ad from a few years ago. Country First,” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing the video. “An emotional video,” posted another. “This is called true patriotism,” expressed a third.

He, later, re-tweeted the post to point out a typo in his share. “Apologies for the typo: should read: ‘Test of time…’,” he wrote.

What are your thoughts on the old Ukrainian army recruitment ad that Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter?