He wanted to rent stranger’s purple car to match his prom suit. Then this happened

Stories of kindness or helpful gestures often leave people with a warm feeling in this hearts. Those are the stories that also make people grin from ear to ear. Just like this tale involving a high school teen, a woman, and a purple car. There is a chance that the story will leave you a tad bit emotional too.

Instagram user Meredith Paul posted about the incident. “Last Thursday was just an average day. I was returning packages to UPS and met Rico who was working behind the counter. He showed me a photo of his purple suit, and asked if he could rent my Jeep for prom on Saturday. Since Rico couldn’t drive a stick shift, I offered to drive him and his date. They looked,” she wrote and completed her caption with a fire emotion.

She also shared three images and a video with the post. They show the Rico and his date in front of the car. One of the images also shows the teen dressed in a purple suit sitting inside the car of the same colour.

Take a look at the wonderful post:

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote how the teen and her prom date looked beautiful.

“How amazing!!! The world needs more humans like you two. Congrats to the Grad,” wrote an Instagram user. “You and your wife are awesome! Love, a fan!” posted another. “This is legitimate my favorite thing ever. Meredith - you and your wife are the coolest!,” shared a third. “This is so you! Love it. Looks like Rico didn’t need much help being smooth, but the jeep definitely took it all next level!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?