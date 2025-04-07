Heartless father tries to abandon 2-week-old baby in forest to punish wife for refusing sex

In a shocking incident, a drug-addicted father in Thailand decided to punish his wife by abandoning his two-week-old baby in a forest after she refused to have sex with him right after giving birth. The man decided to take their two-week-old son to a banana grove and took a photo of the baby lying on the ground(Representational)

The 21-year-old man was arrested by police and is now facing drug charges. The matter came to light after his 22-year-old wife exposed his plan to the public, The South China Morning Post said.

The man decided to take their two-week-old son to a banana grove and took a photo of the baby lying on the ground. He then sent this picture to his wife who was at a friend's place.

Shocked to see the baby lying on the ground, the horrified mother complained to the village chief and shared the message exchange online.

After sharing the photo, the father then took the baby back home but the police located him after his wife complained against him and told the police that he was drug addict and a gambler.

Father arrested

She also accused him of being violent towards her and their other child, who is one-year-old. She said that they had been constantly fighting as she was unwilling to have sex with him so soon after giving birth.

The man denied the allegations, and said he only put his son in the banana grove for a photo and did not plan to abandon him. Althought he admitted that he repeatedly asked his wife for sex, but claimed he did not mean anything by it.

He failed a drug test by the police and now faces drugs charges, and will undergo rehabilitation as required by the law.

In Thailand, the sentence for the abandoning a child who is under nine years old, which does not lead to further bodily harm to the child, is up to three years’ imprisonment.