Hedgehog sits on a tiny chair while wearing a hat. Video is too cute to handle

Do you regularly follow Jennifer Garner on Instagram? Then there is a chance that you’re aware of the various posts that she often shares. Case in point, her latest share involving a hedgehog. There is a chance that the super cute video will make you say aww – that too repeatedly.

The video was originally posted last year in August. It was shared on the personal Instagram page of the hedgehog named Peter Jason Quill. The video was posted with a dialogue from the movie Godfather. “You come to me on this, the day of my daughter’s wedding?” it reads.

Jennifer Garner posted the video with a heart emoticon and a top hat emoji. The video opens to show a tiny chair. Within moments, a human turns the chair to reveal that a hedgehog wearing a hat is sitting on it.

Take a look at the super cute and absolutely funny video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“I need a hedgehog now,” wrote an Instagram user. “The swag,” posted another. Some also posted heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?