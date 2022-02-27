Helicopter assists elephants to find their way back home. Watch

If you are familiar with the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, then you might already be aware that their Instagram page is one of the most informative ones to exist. Their posts often show the elephants that they help to survive in the wild. In one of the recent videos that was uploaded by the wildlife trust, one can see how two elephant bulls get helped by a helicopter in order to reach home.

The video is an overall aerial shot that was taken from a helicopter. For a lot of people who didn't know, it may come as some brand new information that helicopters are often used in order to help elephants who lose their way to get back home. In the video, one can see two elephants making their way towards their natural habitat through a forest area. The video was also uploaded with a detailed caption that explains what exactly is happening in it.

A part of it reads, “Time is of the essence in mitigating these dangerous encounters — and that’s where our airwing comes in. Responding to community reports, our helicopter gently shepherds marauding elephants back to the safety of National Parks or protected reserves. It’s a painstaking operation — one that requires great patience and persistence — but the outcome is a win-win for wildlife and the people who live alongside them!”

Watch the elephant video and read the caption that accompanies it right here:

The video was uploaded on Instagram a bit more than a day ago and has received more than 22,000 likes since then. It has also received several comments where people addressed the issue that the elephants are facing and the reason why they keep getting lost.

“Glad you could help but this makes me so sad. If only we could stop humans from taking more and more land,” commented an Instagram user. “Thank you for this explanation! Thank you again for your great work,” commented another individual. “Awesome work. It also shows how gracefully elephants glide along the earth as if they are made for it. One with the earth,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this animal video?

