Hen sits brooding on kittens instead of chicks. Watch viral video

It is, in fact, the most natural motherly instinct to take the best care of your children and provide them with the affection, support and love that they very well deserve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this video that has taken over Instagram, we can see that a very proud and caring mother hen is brooding on her eggs, waiting for her chicks to hatch and have a beautiful life in this world.

Are you convinced? If not, then we would suggest you wait and watch because there most certainly is a catch.

Within seconds of seeing the mother hen quietly and calmly sitting on her eggs, we soon get to know that there are no eggs underneath her! And in fact, there are three adorable kittens packed like sardines below her - enjoying the comfort and warmth that this mother has to offer.

“I wish I was making this up,” reads the text insertion in this viral video. “How did they even get under there?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the funny yet entirely adorable video right below:

The video has already been raking up views and is currently up to 1.4 million on the app.

“She is babysitting,” punned one witty Instagram user.

“Let them nap,” said another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She adopted them!” - exclaimed a third.

The funniest comment, however, read - “Honey, I know all the other cats at school don't understand how I can be your mum but just know that my love for you goes beyond all their mean words”.

What do you think about this adorable adoption situation that came so naturally for these balls of fluff?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON