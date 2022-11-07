Hilarious Twitter thread on people taking instructions too literally is viral

Instructions, be they public warning signs or those found in textbooks, are important and give one an idea of what to do. While many overlook them, some try and follow them diligently. Then there are those who, knowingly or unknowingly, take instructions too literally. Now, a hilarious Twitter thread about people who misunderstood simple instructions has surfaced online and is gaining much traction on the micro-blogging platform.

Shared on the Twitter handle @mideysmith, the thread compiles terrible instruction fails. One of them shows a car crashing through a wall of a pharmacy that has the words "Drive Thru" written on it.

Another shows a man who has put his phone under his watch as he reads a warning alert that asks people to keep "valuables under watch".

Another shows a man putting his pet dog in a green bin as a public sign reads, "If you dog does a poo, please put it in a litter bin." The other one is a miserable instruction failure on a cake.

A man hilariously touches the stem of a plant with his eyes as the instruction reads, "Touch only with eyes."

This one shows a Flash with a toddler and Batman waiting for a Green Arrow. Another shows a man holding a pole with one hand and smoking with the other as the sign says "smoking area" with an upwards arrow.

Not just grown-ups but students have also terribly failed the instructions.

Since being shared, the thread has received over 30,000 likes and several retweets. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

"I was sitting in my living room when suddenly my mother yelled to me from the laundry room "Your clothes are Ronaldo!" I smiled to myself. My clothes are washed," posted a Twitter user. Another wrote "Loosing control" with a picture of a keyboard that has a broken Ctrl key. "Very funny," posted a third.

