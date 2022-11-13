Hippo’s excited reactions to seeing keeper will leave you with a smile. Watch

There are videos on the Internet that often show wonderful and adorable interactions between humans and animals. Those are the videos that are amazing to watch and leave people smiling. Just like this video that shows a hippo’s excited reaction to seeing its keeper. There is a chance that you will end up watching this sweet video more than once.

“Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a rhino standing inside an enclosure. Within moments, a keeper approaches the animals and it starts running from one end of the enclosure to another excitedly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral online. Till now, the video has gathered close to 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love it,” posted another. “Rhino zoomies are my new favorite thing now,” expressed a third. “Rhino babies are cute,” shared a fourth. “Love, pure and simple, no conditions,” commented a fifth.