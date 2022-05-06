Hornbill feeding its partner is one of the sweetest video you will see today

The videos capturing the beautiful creatures of nature are often heartwarming to watch. Just like this video showcasing a male hornbill feeding its partner. Not only delightful to watch, the video may also prompt you to say “couple goals.”

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Twitter. In the thread, he also shared more about the nature of hornbill couples. “The most beautiful thing you will watch today. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months!!” he wrote along with the video. In the next tweet, he added, “This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple.”

This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How ?



There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple. pic.twitter.com/2WgErasaYr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

This is not all, he also explained, “They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest.”

He then shared how the female at this point seals itself inside the nest while keeping open only a small slit. “After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept for open food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:

After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept for open food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it. pic.twitter.com/DKxE3EjF1B — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

We won’t give away what else he shared about this wonderful pair of birds. So, take a look at the rest of the posts:

So now male will roam around the forest. Collect the food and bring it to the family. As the kids grow, he has to increase frequency of the trips. This is his daily job, many times a day. He need to feed himself & collect everything for family. pic.twitter.com/2O1efxaWvx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

They swallow the fruits as whole. They spread them wherever they are going and they especially where there are nests.



Just example. Seeds of different species of trees below three such tree with hornbill nests. They will soon grow. This is how nature manages the forest. pic.twitter.com/pWzy1Lu3iw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

He concluded his thread by sharing that he is the one who captured all the images and the video. “All pictures and videos are taken by me. It took quite some time in collecting all,” he wrote.

All pictures and videos are taken by me. It took quite some time in collecting all. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gathered nearly one lakh likes. The thread also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Aww,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for sharing, indeed informative,” shared another. “Wonders of nature,” posted a third. “Wow. Lucky you, beautiful record,” commented a fourth. “Amazing,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the story about hornbill couples?

