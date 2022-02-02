Home / Trending / Horse ‘plays’ a pranks on cat friend, pushes feline using its nose. Watch
trending

Horse ‘plays’ a pranks on cat friend, pushes feline using its nose. Watch

The video of the hilarious interaction between the cat and the horse was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the horse-related Reddit video, shows the cat drinking water.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the horse-related Reddit video, shows the cat drinking water.(Screengrab)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video involving a cat and a horse has now turned into a source of laughter for many on Reddit. There is a chance that the video will also tickle your funny bone. The clip shows the horse ‘playing’ a prank on its cat friend.

Though it is unknown when the video was first shared or where it was captured, the clip has now wowed people. “Hey... quit horsing around!” it has been posted with this caption.

The video opens to show the cat drinking water. Within moments, the horse appears frombehind the feline and pushes it.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“That cat handled it better than other cats I've seen here fall into water,” wrote a Reddit user. “Probably not the first time,” posted another. “The boop of betrayal,” joked a third. “This cracked me up way more than it should have. Goddamn,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video cat
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out