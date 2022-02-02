Horse ‘plays’ a pranks on cat friend, pushes feline using its nose. Watch

A video involving a cat and a horse has now turned into a source of laughter for many on Reddit. There is a chance that the video will also tickle your funny bone. The clip shows the horse ‘playing’ a prank on its cat friend.

Though it is unknown when the video was first shared or where it was captured, the clip has now wowed people. “Hey... quit horsing around!” it has been posted with this caption.

The video opens to show the cat drinking water. Within moments, the horse appears frombehind the feline and pushes it.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“That cat handled it better than other cats I've seen here fall into water,” wrote a Reddit user. “Probably not the first time,” posted another. “The boop of betrayal,” joked a third. “This cracked me up way more than it should have. Goddamn,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?