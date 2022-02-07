Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How did Air India get its name? Tata Group reveals story in a tweet

Many re-shared the post by Tata group about how Air India got its name.
The Air India-related image was posted on Tata Group's official Twitter handle.(Twitter/@TataCompanies)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 02:29 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post about the story behind how Air India got its name some 75 years ago has left people intrigued. Tata Group took to their official Twitter handle to post the interesting tale which gives insight into how the employees of the company at the time helped with the process.

“Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines and Air-India,” reads the first tweet posted by Tata Group.

In the thread, they also added, “But who made the final decision? Read this excerpt from the Tata Monthly Bulletin of 1946 to know." Along with the text, they shared an image of a letter which details the four names finalised for the airlines and how the name Air India was selected by the company’s employees through a poll.

Take a look at the posts that are complete with the hastags #AirIndiaOnBoard and #WingsOfChange.

The tweets, since being shared a day ago, have gathered more than 1,000 likes. Many have also re-shared the tweets.

This is, however, not the only Air India-related post that wowed people recently. A few days ago, after Tata Group took over Air India, Emeritus Chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata extended a warm welcome for the passengers travelling by the airlines. Air India posted the message on their official Twitter handle. “#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights,” they tweeted and shared a video.

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Tata Group?

twitter tata group
