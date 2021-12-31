‘How freedom looks like’: Deer herd runs towards jungle after being released

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan often posts incredible videos of wild animals that leave people in awe. He also shares videos that showcase his work involving the wild creatures. Just like this video he posted on Twitter that shows the relocation of a deer herd.

Kaswan posted the video with a caption that explains that the relocation is a part of a programme they initiated. He also mentioned that the video is old.

“This is how freedom looks like. Last year’s Deer translocation, part of our prey base augmentation programme,” he tweeted. While replying to his own post, he also added some more information. “This was morning at 5 AM. Somewhere in the core of a protected area. Video was made by me. One such from last year,” he wrote.

The video opens to show forest service officials standing in a jungle with a few vehicles. Then they open the door of one of the vehicles. At first nothing happens. However, within moments, deer start leaping out of the vehicle towards their freedom. The video ends with the animals running into the wild.

Take a look at the tweets:

This was morning at 5 AM. Somewhere in the core of a protected area.



Video was made by me. One such from last year. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 29, 2021

The video has been shared a few days ago on December 29. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 47,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered more than 2,700 likes. The tweet prompted people to post varied comments.

“Nothing better than returning to natural habitat. Interesting that all didn't go in same direction,” wrote a Twitter user. “Freedom can never be bottled…it has so much energy,” posted another. “It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

