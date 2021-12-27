How many horses can you spot in this viral optical illusion?

Optical illusions keep surfacing on social media every now and then and keep netizens confused and occupied for the time being. Currently, there is an optical illusion that has gone massively viral. It asks people to guess how many horses there are in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is that of a few horses standing in front of a white background and was posted by the official website of National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Posted in the ‘Kids Environment Kids Health’ section, this photo has become the talk of the Internet.

The horses are white with brown patches on them and it is these very brown patches that have left people confused as to how many horses are even there in the photo. A watermark on the image reads ‘Bev Doolittle, 1978.’

The website also offers a solution to this illusion and reveals, “We've heard there are supposed to be 7 horses (including some partial horses, like a horse head and rear) shown in the picture.” They then offer a more detailed explanation. “But if you still don't see more than five or six horses (at least in part), then be reassured by the fact that you're among the many who believe that the real number shown in this picture should be five,” the website concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How many horses could you spot?