How much rent is reasonable for this ‘toilet with a bed’ in Delhi?

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 16, 2023 06:37 PM IST

Room with attached toilet finds new meaning in this flat.

A Reddit user recently shared a picture of a room and asked people how much rent they would pay for a place like that in GK 2 in Delhi. However, the picture of the room has shocked netizens. Wondering why? Read on to find out.

This room in GK 2 in Delhi has irked netizens. (Reddit/@supermarketblues)
“What’s the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK 2?” asked Reddit user ‘supermarketblues’ while sharing a picture of a room on the platform’s community named ‘Delhi.’

The image depicts a room with a white and green colour scheme and practical amenities such as a pedestal fan, bed, air conditioner, and even a shower cubicle. However, the presence of a western commode beside the shower area without any walls or partitions to separate it from the rest of the room has left people in disbelief.

Take a look at the picture of the room here:

What's the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK2?
by u/supermarketblues in delhi

The picture was shared two days ago on Reddit. It has since accumulated over 1,000 upvotes and a flurry of comments.

Check out the reactions of people to this room:

“That’s a toilet with a bed,” posted a Redditor.

“That’s a prison with extra space and facilities,” added another.

A third expressed, “Mai Uttam Nagar me kisi chote room mein reh lunga, par is room me kabhi nahi [I will stay in a small room in Uttam Nagar, but never in this room].”

“Ye studio room hai ya extended bathroom mei bed daal diya? 2,000 se zyada nahi dena. Isko dekh kar 2,000 bhi bahot lag raha [Is this a studio room or a bed placed in an extended bathroom? Don’t pay more than 2,000 for it. It looks like it’s not even worth 2,000],” wrote a fourth.

150 dega baba [I will give 150 only],” declared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “‘Don’t shit where you eat’ literally.”

What are your thoughts on this room? Do you think it’s a suitable living space? Would you sign up to live in a room like this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

