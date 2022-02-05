Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / How to teach your dog to stay calm while getting ready for a walk outside? Watch
trending

How to teach your dog to stay calm while getting ready for a walk outside? Watch

This video that was shared on Instagram shows how to make your dog stay calm while you can get it ready to go outside.
A screengrab from the video that shows the importance of making your dogs stay calm. (instagram/@mayamohankamal)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:31 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents, especially those who have newly welcomed a dog into their lives, often face problems while trying to make their furry babies act in a certain way. However, there are also videos on the Internet that teach people how to deal with those situations in the best possible way. Just like this video posted on Instagram that shows how to teach your dog to stay calm while getting them ready for a walk outside.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Maya Mohan Kamal. “Don’t underestimate the power of STAY! Teach it again and again in every situation every opportunity it would make every task so relaxed and easy,” reads a part of the comment posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “Why teaching effective stay is important?” The clip then shows an individual showing how to teach ‘stay’ to a dog properly.

Take a look at the video that is interesting to watch:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 600 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“OMG! So adorable. Btw, can you give details of the bed in this reel!” asked an Instagram user. “Discipline,” posted another. A third reacted by using heart emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP