How to teach your dog to stay calm while getting ready for a walk outside? Watch

Pet parents, especially those who have newly welcomed a dog into their lives, often face problems while trying to make their furry babies act in a certain way. However, there are also videos on the Internet that teach people how to deal with those situations in the best possible way. Just like this video posted on Instagram that shows how to teach your dog to stay calm while getting them ready for a walk outside.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Maya Mohan Kamal. “Don’t underestimate the power of STAY! Teach it again and again in every situation every opportunity it would make every task so relaxed and easy,” reads a part of the comment posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “Why teaching effective stay is important?” The clip then shows an individual showing how to teach ‘stay’ to a dog properly.

Take a look at the video that is interesting to watch:

The video has been posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 600 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“OMG! So adorable. Btw, can you give details of the bed in this reel!” asked an Instagram user. “Discipline,” posted another. A third reacted by using heart emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the video?