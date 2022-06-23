Hrithik Roshan's scene from Krrish prompts meme fest on Twitter

Have you seen the 2006 hit film Krrish featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Then chances are you recollect the scene in which Hrithik Roshan’s character Krishna looks with teary eyes as Priyanka Chopra’s character Priya leaves for home after a camp. The seen has now gone viral and prompted people to share various memes. There is a possibility that the posts will leave you laughing out loud.

We have collected some such posts for you to enjoy. The shares show people tweeting about different situations and adding the picture to show their hilarious reaction.

“Calculator watching me going to exam centre with TV remote,” wrote a Twitter user and shared:

Here is an individual who shared how it feels when relatives say goodbye without giving you money:

This admit card and examination related post is sure to make you laugh:

This person used the scene to post about what it feels like after deleting pictures accidentally.

What would you share under this meme trend?

