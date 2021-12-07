Home / Trending / Human and cat engage in tug of war involving bread. Watch video to see who wins
Human and cat engage in tug of war involving bread. Watch video to see who wins

The video shows a cat and its human playing tug of war with some bread. 
This is the cat who played a tug of war game with its human and tried to snatch away a loaf of bread.&nbsp;(reddit/@Billy_Lo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are looking forward to start your day with a video that may leave you laughing out loud, then here is a clip of a cat that may just do the trick. The video shows a cat trying to take a bread out of a shopping bag and it’s human trying to stop it. Who wins this tug of war you ask? For that you’ll have to watch the funny video that is now tickling people’s funny bone.

The video is posted on Reddit. “Cat not helping with the shopping,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video is not very long. Though short, chances are you’ll end up watching the clip over and over again.

The video opens to show a shopping bag kept on what appears to be a table and a cat dragging out a packet of bread from it. 

We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the clip to see what happens next.

The video has been shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“He is helping, helping himself to a nice baguette,” joked a Reddit user. “A burglar cat ,” posted another. “What is it with cats and bread’ questioned another. The same was echoed by a few others too.

What are your thoughts on the video?

