Human finds out secret hideout of kittens. Watch discovery video

The video of the human finding out the secret hideout of kittens has left people in splits.
The image is taken from the Reddit video about human discovering secret hideouts of kittens.(Reddit/@stevexyz8)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:56 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cats can often hide at the random places. This video shared on Reddit shows exactly that. It showcases four kittens and their secret hideout. The clip has now left people giggling and there is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Found a secret hideout,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show what appears to be a bed. A person, who is not visible in the frame, moves a pillow kept near the headboard of the bed. And instantly, the secret hideout of the felines is revealed. However, that is not all. Maybe as a last attempt to protect their secret, one of the kittens holds onto the pillow till the very end.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 likes and counting. The share has also amassed tons of comments.

“Itty bitty kitty committee hang out,” wrote a Reddit user. “It’s so cute it made me cry,” posted another. “That's ridiculously adorable!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

