Human fools dog twice with fake treat. Will they succeed a third time? Watch

This video shows a doggo's reaction on being fooled by its human with a fake treat.
After fooling their dog with a fake treat once, the human repeats it again. (reddit/@Vivek0001)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 10:43 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular user of the Internet, then chances are you have seen the videos that showcase humans playing pranks on their pet dogs. Those are the videos that often leave people laughing out loud. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video showcasing a pooch’s reaction on being fooled with fake treat. There is a possibility that the video will tickle your funny bone.

The clip is posted on Reddit about 23 hours ago. “Even a dog understands after being fooled twice,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

The video opens to show an individual, not visible in the frame, pretending to offer a treat to their dog. After fooling the dog once, they repeat it again. And then they go for a third time. Will the dog be fooled this time too? 

Take a look at the video to find out:

The video, till now, has accumulated 12,900 upvotes and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“That dog's face holds more anger than I think I've ever felt lol,” wrote a Reddit user. “Maybe this dog does but my corgi will happily take fake treats all day. Bless his little stumps he isn't the brightest but I do love him,” shared another. "Am I a joke for you?" joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

