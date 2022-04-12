Human keeps this accessory in front of a sitting cat and the result is hilarious. Watch

There are certain cat videos on the Internet that are so funny that they leave you giggling. More often than not, you also end up watching those clips over and over again. Case in point, this video involving a cat and an accessory that was recently shared online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption that reads, “Hands down; the best accessory.” The video opens to show a cat sitting on what appears to be a couch. Within moments a person, partially visible on the screen, places two tiny replicas of human hands in front of the cat. And, the result is so hilarious that it may leave you laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about 17 hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many commented with what they thought the cat would say if it could talk.

“Looks like he's saying ‘Excellent’,” wrote a Reddit user. “Instant CEO boardroom kitty,” joked another. “What a distinguished and adorable gentleman he is. Btw where can I get that? I want to buy one for my cat,” expressed a third. “I’m sure you are all wondering why I summoned you here right meow,” commented a fourth. “He needs a little bow tie and he'll be with me in a moment to look over my application,” shared a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video?