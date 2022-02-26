Human leaves groceries unattended for two minutes. Pet bunnies do this

Are you looking for a video that showcases cute pets? If your answer to that question is yes, then here is a video that may make you very happy. This is a clip that showcases what two naughty bunnies did when their human left a few bags unattended. There is a chance that the video will not only make you laugh but also make you say aww. Chances are, you’ll end up watching the clip over and over again.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called PowerPuff Bunnies and Gaby. “I shouldn’t multitask,” reads the caption of the video which is posted with the hashtag #bunnythief. However that is not all that the caption explains. It also adds, “‘Note: I took it away right after this. “Sugary fruits such as bananas and grapes should be used only sparingly, as occasional treats.’ -rabbits.org.”

The video opens to show a few bags filled with different items kept in front of a door. A text also appears on the screen that reads, “I was foolish and left the groceries by the door for two minutes.” The video then shows two little furry thieves running away with different items.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly two lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Naughty rabbits,” wrote an Instagram user. “Grape thieves. Haha,” expressed another. “Not even ten seconds my bunny over here is stealing strawberries,” commented a third. “Snack attack,” joked a fourth.

“Seems like you left the groceries on the floor for 2 minutes to record and caption it that you left the groceries on the floor,” said a fifth. To which, the original poster replied and explained, “Yeap, groceries got delivered and I turned around to see them digging and I had to record.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

