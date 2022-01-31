Human looks at cat and meows, feline’s reaction is hilarious to watch

Cat videos are often absolutely funny to watch. Those are the clips that almost instantly lift up people’s mood. Case in point, this video showcasing a hilarious interaction between a cat and its human.

“When your human finally understands you,” reads the caption posted along with the video shared on Reddit. The video shows a woman sitting with her pet cat on what appears to be a couch. Within moments, she looks at the cat and meows. What the feline does next has left people laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 34,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I had a rescue cat that was totally quiet. Never meowed, and we thought it was weird. So we would meow at her, and eventually she became much more vocal. Big mistake. The cat never shut up after that,” shared a pet parent. “My girls come running when I meow for them and will then proceed to purr all over me and comfort me lol, then they generally just go to sleep next to me. They will in turn however, meow loudly from somewhere in the house when they want attention from me. I always make sure to find whichever one needs me since they never fail to do it for me!” posted another. “Love the “mew mew” at the beginning. So funny,” expressed another Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the post leave you laughing out loud?