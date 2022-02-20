Human makes puppy meet doggo he has for three years, they bond instantly. Watch

The videos that show new puppies and kittens being introduced to older dogs and cats in the household are always a delight to watch. It is always fun to see how they will react to each other, if they will warm up to each other instantly or have some cute fights between themselves. This video that was first posted on TikTok and later on Instagram shows exactly the former case.

The video was posted on Instagram on a page dedicated to a band named DWLLRS. It opens to show the human holding his new puppy in the frame. The text inserted in the video clarifies that he will, through this video. be introducing his cute, new puppy to his older dog. Through it, he also explains that he has had this dog for over three years. But what happens next is the cutest part of this video that involves a puppy and a dog.

The dog can be seen lying on the floor and relaxing. This is exactly when the human places the tiny little puppy in front of the older and much bigger dog. The duo seem to have instantly warmed up to each other without even a bit of discomfort. The caption of the video reads, “DWLLRS puppy and DWLLRS dog love float through the ceiling but sometimes DWLLRS puppy needs a nap.”

Watch the adorable video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram a little more than five hours ago. Since being posted it has received more than 1,000 likes. It has also received several comments from dog lovers on the app.

“Definitely going to be the best of friends,” commented an Instagram user. “Bring that little pooch over,” posted another. “Aww,” wrote a third. Many others took to the comments section to flood it with heart-eyed face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this puppy video?

