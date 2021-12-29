Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman knits winter cap for pet doggo who looks adorable wearing it. Watch
trending

Woman knits winter cap for pet doggo who looks adorable wearing it. Watch

This video shared on Instagram by the page dedicated to a cute Golden Retriever dog called Oscar, shows how his human knits a winter cap for him.
The cute Golden Retriever doggo called Oscar, wearing the winter cap his human mom knitted for him.  (instagram/@oscar_wonderpup)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:55 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

It is every human's love for their pets that makes them want to take the best care of these furry little creatures. This video shared on Instagram on the Instagram page dedicated to a cute Golden Retriever dog named Oscar, shows exactly that.

The video opens to show how this dog's human knits a cute woollen cap for her pet doggo because the winters are too cold. “Being a pet parent is an addiction. And not just passion,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video.

The video progresses to show how the dog initially was being mischievous and not wearing the cap But it concludes to show the adorable pooch sitting on the bed, wearing this woollen cap that he looks very handsome in. “Isn’t he looking so cute and innocent in this cap?” asks a text insert at the end of the video and netizens certainly seem to answer affirmatively.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around four days ago, the video has garnered more than 50,500 likes and several reactions from dog lovers on the app.

“Awww cute,” commented an individual. Many Instagram users go to the comments section to fill it with heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis. “Hayye, cutest thing ever,” pointed out another. “A very loving mom,” commented a third. “Stay warm my friend,” posted a fourth. “Always good to be pampered,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

