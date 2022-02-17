Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human moves koala off narrow road to keep it safe. Watch heartwarming video

An individual stopped their car to move a koala bear to safety that was sitting on a narrow road in Adelaide, Australia.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:32 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Koala bears are such cute furry little animals which are native to Australia. And this video shows how a human helped such the creature get to safety. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile.

In a video shot in Adelaide, Australia, the marsupial is seen sitting on the road looking a bit dazed and confused. A person, while driving on the road, notices the animal. On noticing the koala bear, the person stops their car to help the animal as it could have been dangerous for the creature to sit in the middle of the road. 

However, the koala seems unfazed and doesn’t move, so the person gets out of the car. At first, the person gently tugs the koala bear so that it moves off the road. Seeing that the koala wasn’t moving, the person gently picks it up and moves it to the grassy area beside the road. The person also waves the koala bear goodbye after getting it to safety. The video ends with the koala looking back at the person. 

The video will surely delight you and make you appreciate the lovely gesture of the person. 

Watch the video below:

This video was shot in March 2021 in Adelaide, Australia. What do you think about this cute animal video?

