Human opens window to let cat in, kitty does this instead of entering. Watch

The videos that show various antics of cats are often absolutely amazing to watch and may leave you giggling. There is now a latest inclusion to that list of cat-related videos. This video showcases a kitty’s reaction to its human opening a window to let it in.

Shared on Reddit, the video is captioned “I don’t understand…” The video opens to show a cat scratching the glass of a window urging its human to let it in. The human understands and in order to do that opens the window. However, instead of entering, the ca does something else.

We won’t give away everything that the video shows, so take a look to know what the pet does:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He just wants the option haha!” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original posted replied, “Well, he is greedy.”

“Seems like he was interested in the windows more than the house lol...,” shared another. “Typical cat. Lol,” posted a third. “Wants you to come out and play,” suggested a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip make you laugh out loud?