Human places yoghurt container on mat, dog picks it up and does this. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos that showcase cats or dogs being very precise about how exactly they want to eat their food. This video showcasing an adorable pooch is a fine inclusion to that list. It shows how a dog picked up a Yoghurt container that its human kept on a mat to place it on another. There is a chance that the dog’s antics will leave you chuckling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the dog looking at a human holding a container filled with yoghurt. Within moments, they place it on top of a mat. The dog, almost instantly, picks it up and walks towards another mat kept at a distance. The pooch then places the container on the second mat and starts enjoying its meal.

The video was posted on Reddit with the caption,“My dog doesn’t like licking yogurt containers on this mat. The container slides too much. The other mat is better.”

Take a look at the wonderful video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has collected nearly 3,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The look of disdain when you place it on the ‘wrong’ mat ‘How many times do we have to go through this??’ vibe,” joked a Redditor. “Doesn't even try to lick, just straight up shakes it's head, sighs and puts it on the correct mat,” shared another. “Smart,” posted a third. The same notion was expressed by others too.

What are your thoughts on the video?