Human puts a box in front of dog, it has a sweet surprise. Watch
trending

Human puts a box in front of dog, it has a sweet surprise. Watch

The video posted on Reddit shows how a dog gets a surprise gift as a box is placed in front of him.
The dog after getting the sweet surprise as the box was opened. (reddit/@asianj1m)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:44 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video involving a dog and a sweet surprise inside a box has left people with wide smiles. There is a chance that the absolutely adorable video will make you happy. It is one of those videos that can almost instantly uplift your mood.

“Good boy gets a new friend,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man placing a basket in front of a happy dog wagging its tail. Initially, the dog sniffs the box – as if to guess what is inside. This goes on for some time and then the man removes the cover of the box to reveal the surprise.

Take a look at the video to see what the box holds:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 35,000 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“He goes to the human at the end like ‘You see?!’,” wrote a Reddit user. “Omg, the little jump the dog does when the lid is opened is the cutest!!” shared another. “That was a happy dance if I’ve ever seen one!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
dog. reddit
