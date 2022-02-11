Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human sends dog to another room to clean spilled treats, pooch does this. Watch

The video of the dog and the human related to spilled treats will leave you chuckling.
The image is taken from the video involving the dog, the human and spilled treats.(Instagrm/@kingzeusofcali)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 02:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video that shows hilarious yet adorable antics of dogs? Then here is a video that may make you very happy. The clip involves a German Shepard and some spilled treats. There is a chance that besides making you say aww, the clip will tickle your funny bone too.

The clip was originally posted back in 2018 on the Instagram page dedicated to the pooch named Zeus. “I have a really big tongue and a huge hankering for treats! I made a huge mess and was trying to help clean up!” it was shared with this caption. The clip is again creating a buzz after being recently posted on Reddit with the caption “A German shepherd got put in another room while cleaning up spilled treats.”

The video opens to show a floor of a room filled with spilled treats. Within moments, from underneath a closed door of an adjacent room the dog’s tongue appears. The video then goes on to show the determined pooch trying to get to the treats.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated tons of upvotes. In fact, till now, the share has gathered nearly 3,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Some also commented how the dog’s determination impressed them.

“Lol the determination,” wrote a Reddit user. “Sounds like your German shepherd already had a plan to solve your problem lol,” joked another. “mlem mlelm mlem mlem mlelm,” shared a third trying to imitate the sound of the dog eating the treats. “Blindly tongue stabbing hoping to get the treat ... this is me,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the adorable antics of this very cute dog?

Topics
dog. instagram reddit video viral video
