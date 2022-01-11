Home / Trending / Human sets up camera to see how dog keeps escaping. End result is hilarious
Human sets up camera to see how dog keeps escaping. End result is hilarious

“Smart dog,” praised a Reddit user while reacting to the video of the escaping dog.
The image, taken from the video recorded by the human, shows two dogs sitting on one side of a safety fence.(Reddit/@I_can_tote_it)
The image, taken from the video recorded by the human, shows two dogs sitting on one side of a safety fence.(Reddit/@I_can_tote_it)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

You may have seen videos that show cats fitting though really small places. However, have you ever seen a dog do that? That is exactly what a human captured on camera when they wanted to see how their dog keeps on escaping through a safety fence.

Shared on Reddit, the video has now left people many chuckling. There is a chance that it’ll have the same effect on you too.

“I set up a camera because I couldn’t believe she was escaping through a hole that small!”, reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show two dogs with a safety gate in front of them. Take a look to see what happens next:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“They are known escape artists,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “That is what I am learning!”

“Wasn’t even a challenge for her,” shared another. “Smart dog,” praised a third. “I love how she looks at the camera while escaping. She’s just saying, ‘Look what I can do.’ Lol,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

