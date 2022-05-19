Human shares the way their friend’s cat asks for treat. It’s funny and adorable

Whether you’re a cat parent or are someone who really enjoys watching videos of adorable kitties, you probably already know how much cats love letting their humans know what they want. This video is a fine inclusion to that list. It showcases a kitty asking for some treats and that too in a hilariously cute manner. There is a chance that the video will make you giggle and also leave you happy.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “This is how my friend’s cat asks for treats. It makes me so happy,” it reads. The video shows exactly how the cat ends up asking from a human sitting on a bed.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8,400 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also urged the human capturing the video to give treats to the cute cat.

“Please give the cat some treats,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so cute,” posted another. “This couldn’t get any more adorable,” commented a third. “How do you even get your cat to do that?’ asked a fourth. To which, the person who shared the video replied, “When my friend went to the animal shelter to adopt a cat, she was just sitting in the cat room doing this! So obviously chose her haha.”

What are your thoughts on the video?