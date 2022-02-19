Human stops car beside cat, gets down to give kitty a hug. Watch

The videos that showcase interactions between cats and humans are often the ones that leave people with a smile. Those are the clips that can almost instantly uplift people's moods too. Case in point, this video of a cat hugging a human. There is a chance that the video will not only leave you saying aww but will also make you wish to get a hug from such a cute furry creature.

Shared on Reddit, the video is captioned, “Hug and Welcome for Bro.” The clip opens to show a cat standing on the side of the road. Within moments, a vehicle stops beside the kitty and a person exits the car. The video then captures the person kneeling down in front of the cat to give it a hug. The video ends with the individual walking away while holding the cat.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, the video has amassed nearly 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered various kinds of comments from people. Many were simply amazed to see the sweet interaction between the cat and the human. A few pet parents also shared wonderful stories of their furry babies.

“My newlywed parents got a kitten who grew into an ENORMOUS cat. Every night when Dad walked home from work, Pokie would wait for him on the corner to escort him home,” wrote a Reddit user. “Awwww. Amazing,” posted another. “My husband has a cat his friends refer to as his dog. The cat follows him around the yard, meets his truck in the evenings, snuggles him at night and loves to lick his feet,” commented a third. “It ends too soon,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

