Human teaches kitten how to give high five. Cute video will melt your heart

Can you teach a cat to give high five? This is a question that probably no one asked. However, now you have the answer to this query and that too a wonderful one. Shared on Instagram, it is a video that shows a how a human taught their kitten to give high fives like a pro. There is a possibility that after watching the video, you will want to high five the kitten too.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Mochi. The clip, however, grabbed people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page. "We have a bag full of tricks and more on the way!" they wrote and posted the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 74,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also wrote about the cuteness of the cat.

“I taught mine to sit, shake, lay down. Cats are far more intelligent and willing to learn than they are given credit for,” wrote an Instagram user. “So fluffy I’m gonna die!!” posted another. “Cute and smart,” shared a third. “Isn’t that cute,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

