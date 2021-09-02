Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human tells dog her toy is cuter than her, she reacts. Watch hilarious video

The dog's reaction has now left people in splits.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 04:04 PM IST
The image shows a very adorable dog named Meeka.(Instagram/@meekathehuskyy)

If you are someone who loves watching dog videos, chances are you already follow the Instagram page called ‘Meeka The Talking Husky’. It is a page that is filled with different content of a very vocal and adorable dog named Meeka. Now, there is a latest video shared on the Insta page and it may leave you giggling.

“Telling Meeka that her puppy is cuter than her!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog’s human teasing her by telling that her toy puppy is cuter. Keep your volume on to fully enjoy the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at how the dog reacts:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 9,100 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I disagree!! Meeka is definitely cuter,” wrote an Instagram user. “They are both cute,” commented another. “Meeka is the cutest in this whole world,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

