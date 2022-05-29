Human thinks this golden retriever dog ‘recreated’ a scene from The Lion King. Watch how

Pet parents will mostly agree when we say that they never have a dull moment with their pet babies. From being dramatic to unintentionally being hilarious, the pets are always up to something or the other. Such a scene is showcased in this adorably hilarious video which has now won people’s hearts. The video showcases a dog ‘recreating’ a scene from the film The Lion King.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called aguyandagoldenn. The clip is posted along with a caption that reads, “SIMBA!” There are also several hashtags used while sharing the post. Some of them are #dog, #goldenretriever, and #funny.

The video opens to show the golden retriever dog lying on its back on a tiny bed in a room specially designed for it. With its front paws it is also seen holding a stuffed toy. The way it is holding the toy may remind you of this particular scene from animated film The Lion King where Rafiki, the shaman baboon, holds king Mufasa's young son Simba for all the animals of the kingdom to see.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

"His eyes,” wrote an Instagram user along with laughing out loud emoticons. “I love this,” posted another. “Teddy have you been watching The Lion King?” asked a third. “Love the side eye,” commented a fourth. “So adorable and that side eye,” wrote a sixth. “Teddy is the best actor on IG,” expressed a seventh.

What are your thoughts on the video?