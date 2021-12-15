Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human wants to go in one way, dog to another. Watch video to know who wins

The video of the human and the dog named Hudson was shared on Instagram page.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog and his human on a walk.(Instagram/@hudsonbegood)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:59 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

What happens when a human wants to go towards a certain way but their dog decides to go to another? Ideally, that is when the human convinces their pet baby to follow their lead. However, the reality is not always that. Just like the situation that is showcased in this hilariously adorable video of a dog named Hudson B. Mason.

The video is shared on the dog’s personal Instagram page. The Insta bio says that he is “The goodest golden good boy!”

“Follow the leader. P.S. I’m the leader,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Hudson at an impasse with his human while taking a walk. Turns out, his human wants to go towards a certain way but he has some other ideas. What do think happens next? Watch the video to find out:

The video has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4,300 likes and tons of comments.

“I love how you made mum do the work,” joked an Instagram user. “We see the training is going excellent Hudson. She’s literally coming around,” posted another. “Hudson, you are too much and I love it!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

