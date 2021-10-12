Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Human wears scary mask to play a prank on dog. Watch how the pooch reacts
trending

Human wears scary mask to play a prank on dog. Watch how the pooch reacts

Dog's reaction on seeing the scary mask will leave you chuckling.
Human wears a scary mask to play a prank on dog.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:00 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

The relationship between a dog and its human is very special indeed. From playing to guarding each other, together they experience a gamut of emotions. There are many videos on the Internet, where one can find human playing pranks on their dogs too. Here is one such video that involves a human, a scary mask, and a petrified dog. Chances are you will laugh out loud after watching the clip.

The video opens to show a dog running towards a door on hearing the sound of its human. It then sees the glimpse of a scary mask, and starts to bark continuously while wagging its tail. It even looks backwards towards another human, wanting to show her what it was seeing. This goes on for a few seconds. However, when the man with the mask on comes running forward, the dog retreats looking for a cover. The manner in which the dog retreats makes for a fascinating watch. Towards the end of the video, the human removes his mask, and that's when the dog calms down. It then takes a high jump to lick its human.

Take a look at this mischievous video:

RELATED STORIES

 

What do you think of this video? Did it make you laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of dog trying to boss around a horse and failing is hilarious to watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan ace viral online trend in this sweet video

Twitter thread about ‘confessions’ of 6-year-old kids goes viral, amuses people

Nurse sings to uplift patient’s spirit, video leaves people emotional
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP