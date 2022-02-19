Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Humans use sign language to communicate with dog. Watch wholesome video

The video of the humans using sign language to communicate with their dog may leave you with a smile.
The image, taken from the video, shows a human communicating with his dog using sign language.(Instagram/@bonitheaussie)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of two humans communicating with their dog using sign language has won people’s hearts. The wholesome video has also left people smiling. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the very adorable dog named Boni with the caption, “Our daily morning routine.” The clip was re-shared on Reddit just a few hours ago along with the caption, “Boni is communicating in ASL language with two deaf dads.”

The video opens to show a man cooking in the kitchen. Within moments, he uses sign language to communicate with Boni and asks the doggo to call its other pet parent from a bedroom upstairs. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see what the pooch does.

The video was shared on Reddit about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“Such a sweet family,” wrote a Reddit user. “Awwww. I love everything about this video,” posted another. “I didn't expect this, but the video is better with sound. And I am a better person for having seen it,” shared a third. “Wholesome X 100,” expressed a fourth.

People on Instagram shared similar reactions too. Many showcased their love for the video with heart emoticons. “They’re so smart,” posted an Instagram user. “Very sweet,” posted another. “Awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?

