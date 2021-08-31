Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hummingbird lands on man’s glasses, sweet incident captured on camera

The video opens to show the man standing in his backyard.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The image shows a sweet interaction between the man and the hummingbird.(Jukin Media)

Is the video cute? Yes. Is it a video that may make you smile? Yes. Is it a video that you may end up watching on loop? Yes. It is a video involving a man and a hummingbird. To say that the video is cute is an understatement. The video shows a sweet interaction between a man and a hummingbird.

The video opens to show the man standing in his backyard. Suddenly, the tiny bird lands on his glasses. However, that is not all. The clip shows how the bird ends up climbing on top of the man’s head too. The video also details how the bird cleans its feathers while sitting atop the man’s head. What makes the video all the more delightful to watch is he man’s reaction to the entire incident.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The incident took place in Oregon’s Eugene in USA. What do you think of the video?

