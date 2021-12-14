Hunting dog spots a cat but stands still like a statue. Watch funny video

Most of you are aware that dogs can be the most adorable and loving floofs. And with the proper kind of training, even ones that are known as ‘hunting dogs’ can be the funniest most adorable to look at! This video shows a hilarious way in which such a dog behaves when she sees a cat.

The video opens to show Pepper, who happens to be a German Shorthaired Pointer dog. She is seen on a walk but the video looks like it is a photo as she stands completely still with one leg extended. It’s as if she was trying to walk ahead but stopped herself because of all the training that she has received. As the camera pans to the right, it is visible that a fluffy little cat is sitting at a distance and looking directly at the direction of the dog, wondering about what exactly is going on.

“When you take your hunting dog on walks,” reads the caption accompanying this video posted on Instagram. The audio in the background repeats, “Don’t be suspicious,” and that is exactly what the dog does with her best efforts.

Posted on December 4, this video has already gone massively viral and garnered more than 11.1 million views and several reactions on the social networking app.

“I thought that was a picture,” posted an Instagram user. “That is a proper pointer,” joked another, referencing the dog’s breed. “That’s a perfect pose too,” wrote a third. “Might wanna hold on to the leash tighter,” commented a fourth.

